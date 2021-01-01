From creative converting
Creative Converting Hunting Camo Birthday Party Kit, 27 Count
Each Hunting Camo Birthday Party Kit includes: 8 Hunting Camo Paper Plates (8.75"), 16 Hunting Camo Napkins (6.5" x 6.5"), 1 Hunting Camo Plastic Tablecloth (54" x 102"), 1 Hunting Camo Centerpiece (11.75" x 9"), and 1 Hunting Camo Party Banner (8.5' long). You won't have to hunt down the perfect party theme when you snag our Hunting Camo Birthday Party Kit! The party supplies in this kit feature a wooded camouflage design, perfect for the outdoors enthusiast. Decorate the party space with the 3D deer and camo centerpiece and the "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" banner. Grab this 27-piece party kit today and celebrate the hunter in your life!