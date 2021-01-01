Hunter X Hunter 2 Extra Large Mouse Pad Anime Gaming 31.5' X 15.7'X0.12"(3mm Thick) Protective Mouse Keyboard Desk Mat for Computer/Laptop

Large And Perfect Size: 31.5"X15.7"(80cmx40cm, 3mm Thick) Provides Larger Usable Area To Cover Keyboard, Mouse And Stuff On The Desktop To Give A Perfect Movement Space For Pc Gaming Or Working. Anti-Slip Rubber Base: Super Comfortable With 3mm Thick, Anti-Skid Rubber Base Effectively Keep The Extended Mouse Pad From Sliding. Stitched Anti-Fray Edges: Durable Mouse Pads Large-Stitched Frame Ensures It Doesn'T Fray Or Fall Apart Like Other Mouse Pad, Provide A Long Service Time And Prevent The Top Layer Strip Away From The Base. Smooth And Washable Surface Design: Mercerized Material Is Smooth And Washable, Lets Your Mouse Slide Smoothly And Precisely Along The Large Mouse Pad, And Also Can Prevent Mouse Pads Damaged From Spilled Drinks Or Other Accidents, Easy To Clean. Buy With Confidence: If You Have Any Questions About The Products You Bought From Us, You Can Contact Us In Time Via Amazon Email. Our After-Sales Team Will Give You A Satisfactory Answer As Soon As You Receive T