Hunter 52" Sentinel Brushed Slate Ceiling Fan with LED Light Kit and Remote Control

WhisperWind® motor delivers ultra-powerful air movement with whisper-quiet performance so you get the cooling power you want without the noise you don’tReversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode during the winter3 Light Grey Oak / Grey Walnut Reversible Composite blades included13 degree blade pitch optimized to ensure ideal air movement and peak performance3" and 2" downrods included to ensure proper distance from the ceiling and optimize air movement at your preferred blade height3 SpeedsFor indoor use onlyLED light kit offers lower energy consumption and a longer life spanInstaller's Choice® three position mounting system allows for standard, low or angled mountingIncludes Fan/Light Universal Handheld Remote Control (Desert Platinum)Limited Lifetime Motor Warranty is backed by the only company with over 125 years in the fan businessIncludes integrated light kit with Cased White glassTwo 9.8W dimmable LED bulbs included