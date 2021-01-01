Hunter Crestfield Indoor Low Profile Ceiling Fan with LED Light and Pull Chain Control, 52", Fresh White

Reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer which helps cool the room to updraft mode during the winter to help circulate trapped warm air near the ceiling. LED light kit for lower energy consumption, brighter light output and a longer lifespan than traditional bulbs Rated for indoor spaces only Low Profile housing is specially designed to fit flush to the ceiling and is ideal for use in rooms with low ceilings fan, Weight: 22.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Hunter Fan