Sea Gull Lighting Hunnington Weathered Pewter Outdoor 11 in. Integrated LED Wall Lantern Sconce

The Sea Gull Lighting Hunnington 1-light outdoor wall fixture in weathered pewter is an ENERGY STAR qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. A bit of Shaker minimalism mixed with Arts and Crafts styling defines the transitional Hunnington outdoor lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting. Equally at home in the city or the country, this timeless style will enhance the appearance of a home's entrance with its clean, crisp lines. Offered in Weathered Pewter or Black finishes, with either Etched Seeded glass or Clear Seeded glass, the assortment includes a 1-light outdoor pendant, small and large 1-light outdoor wall lanterns, a 1-light out door post lantern and a 2-light outdoor ceiling flush mount. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping (for those fixtures with the Etched Seeded glass) are available for most of the fixtures and some can easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately (for those with the Clear Seeded glass).