Hummingbird Curbside Locking Mailbox with Post Included

Timeless is the first word that comes to mind when seeing the Berkshire Curbside Mailbox. The one-piece cast aluminum door features deeply cut details with a rich, leather grain textured panel. The Berkshire’s style combined with its ability to fit naturally on any curb in the country has made it one of our most popular mailboxes. The Tacoma post has unique details in the crafted tapered base and a post that features deep flutes giving distinct shadow lines. This fully cast, rust-free aluminum mailbox and post combination has a powder-coated finish that will keep them looking stunning for years to come. The stainless-steel spring hinge and strong magnetic catch will keep the door secure while the rustproof cast aluminum body construction creates a weather resistant mailbox. Delightfully proportioned the Berkshire will fit your important mail, documents, packages and keep them dry. The housing around the elegant flag is finished to match the body and will ensure the flag will stay upright to signify pickup at your mailbox. The Tacoma post is designed for surface mount installation so you can be confident the post will remain stable and sturdy for the long haul. The beauty and durability of the Berkshire mailbox and Tacoma post come together to give your home a curbside accent that you can enjoy for a lifetime. A newspaper tube is included. This mailbox combination also includes an easy to install locking insert, to help protect from identity theft. Manufactured from rust-free powder coated aluminum, the Lock Box firmly attaches to the bottom of the mailbox and cannot be removed without the key. The Lock Box insert is easily installed with four screws (included). Consult your local postmaster regarding regulations governing the installation of locking inserts.