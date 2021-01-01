Humanscale ® Float ® Sit/Stand 48" Ash Grey Desk

Designed with single-handed operation, the Float desk transitions effortlessly from sitting to standing letting you alternate posture for added comfort. Featuring a rustic silver ash laminate top, the desk has a white-finished steel and aluminum base that's configured without cross bars for extra legroom. The safe, innovative design adjusts up or down only when the desktop and its contents are perfectly counterbalanced. Built for a long, serviceable life and with a limited carbon footprint, the Float height-adjustable table is made using minimal parts and manufacturing processes, and is composed predominantly of recyclable steel. Designed by Humanscaler Design Studio Desktop is Italian silver ash laminate over engineered wood Recyclable steel and aluminum base with white powdercoat finish Provides 20 of height adjustability Counterbalances up to 130 lbs. Simple weight adjustment accommodates changes in tabletop weight Meets BIFMA requirements for load, capacity and stability