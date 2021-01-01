Hulmeville 2-Drawer Lateral Filing Cabinet

Add organization and get paperwork off your desktop with this exceptional white filing cabinet with a gray oak grain tabletop that adds a delightful farmhouse-inspired upgrade to your home office. At 31 inches wide, there is plenty of space to complement your workstation with an extra monitor, printer or storage or books. Its neutral color palette and clean design ensure it works within a wide range of surrounding decor. Find two roomy storage drawers to keep you organized, equipped with contrasting and stylish hardware.