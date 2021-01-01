Huion HS611 Graphics Drawing Tablet 10X6 inch with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Pen, 8 Multimedia Keys and 10 Press Keys, Support Android, Ideal Use.

Large Working Space & Ultra Thin: 10X6 inch active area and it's just 7.3mm thickness, the most lightweight 10 inch panel allow you drawing on-the-go. Unique 8 Multimedia Keys: As the first pen tablet equipped with multimedia keys, you can control the music of computer/Android device via the HS611 multimedia keys, Volume mute/down/up, Previous/Play/Pause/Next. You can also switch between softwares/ desktop. One Touch Bar & 10 Press Keys: The touch bar and 10 programmable press keys increase your work efficiency, It's user-friendly for right and left hand user. Battery-free stylus can be used in both side tablet, no need to be charged and 8 pen nibs inside the pen holder for replacement. 8192 levels pressure sensitivity, ±60° tilt function offer better and precise control of drawing lines in digital drawing and photo-editing. Wide Compatibility: HS611 graphic tablet can be used in Windows 10/8/7, MAC OS X 10.10 and above and Android 6.0 and above.