HUION H610PRO V2 Graphic Drawing Tablets 10x6 inch Digital Drawing Pad for Computer/Mac/Chromebook, 8192 Battery-Free Pen Tilt Function, Glove and.

Drawing On-the-go: Huion H610PRO V2 computer graphic tablet is not only support OS Android /laptop connection, but also macOS 10.12 or later and Windows 7 or later. Design to play the OSU! Game or a mouse replacement and input device for use in digital art workstations. Works with Chromebook: No fiddly drivers or software to download, making it practical and secure for teachers and students alike. Simple plug and play via USB connection, ensure that making handwritten notes on Huion tablet during video calls or whilst viewing material on your Chromebook is as. Note: driver no needed under ChromeOS so better choose other OS system to drawing but not Chromebook. Nice choice for for Distance Education and Web Conference, online meeting or teaching. 10 x 6.25 inch drawing board, so you get more space to create or get work done with art tablet. Pen resolution:5080LPI; Sensing Height:10mm. Newly designed pen holder PH03, it contains 8 pen nibs and a non-removable pen extractor inside.