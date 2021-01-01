Artistic Weavers Hughson Mocha 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug, Brown

Upgrade the ambiance of your home with the stylish Artistic Weavers 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This rug has an abstract pattern, so you can style your area with a unique accent with its rich visual texture. It has a 100% wool design, which retains heat and will keep your feet warm. Featuring materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will not need to be aerated. Designed with elements of brown, this rug will bring an earthy and understated touch to your decor. Color: Mocha.