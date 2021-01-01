From fanimation
Fanimation Hugh 44" LED Indoor/Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan in Dark Bronze with Opal Frosted Glass
Advertisement
Strong, sturdy, and ready for anything. Hugh is wet rated and offers its users powerful airflow for any indoor or outdoor space in both 44" and 52" inches. Made from metal for durability, Hugh brings cooling with 3 speeds for preference. Integrated into the fan body is a dimmable LED light kit for additional luminance in dark areas. Hugh includes a wall control and a light cap with purchase.