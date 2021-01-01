From fanimation
FANIMATION Hugh 44 in. Integrated LED Indoor/Outdoor Black Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and Remote Control
Strong, sturdy, and ready for anything. Hugh is wet rated and offers its users powerful airflow for any indoor or outdoor space in both 44 in. and 52 in. Made from metal for durability, Hugh brings cooling with 3 speeds for preference. Integrated into the fan body is a dimmable LED light kit for additional luminance in dark areas. Hugh includes a wall control and a light cap with purchase.