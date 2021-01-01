Merola Tile Hudson Tangier Mint Green 12 in. x 12 in. Porcelain Mosaic Tile (10.96 sq. ft. / Case), Mint Green / Glossy/High Sheen

The Merola Tile Hudson Tangier Mint Green 12 in. x 12 in. Porcelain Mosaic Tile features our popular lantern design with a modern update. With its reactive glaze, this tile features varying shades of mint green that blend to beige on the edges. Light colored flecks can be found throughout each tile, offering an additional dimension of color. Tied together with a smooth, high sheen finish, this tile can be used in any style home. With its impervious water absorption rating, this tile has endless possibilities for any living space. Color: Mint Green / Glossy/High Sheen.