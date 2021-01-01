Merola Tile Hudson Tangier Glacier 12-3/8 in. x 12-1/2 in. Porcelain Mosaic (10.96 sq. ft./Case)

Our Hudson Tangier Glacier 12-3/8 in. x 12-1/2 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Mosaic Tile instantly elevates spaces through its distinctive lantern shaped design. Featuring a reactive glaze with an eye-drop effect, these porcelain tiles have varying hues of light and dark blue that blend to white around the edges. This floor and wall mosaic creates a uniquely sporadic design through a pleasing mixture of cool-toned tints with additional dimension added by the smooth, high-gloss finish. Its impervious and frost-resistant features make this lantern mosaic tile an ideal choice for indoor and outdoor floor and wall installations including kitchens, backsplashes, bathrooms, showers, entryways, fireplace facades and patios. It is a perfect choice on its own or coordinated with other colors in our Hudson Tangier Collection. Please note, the unique reactive glazing technique creates a stunning one of a kind effect and may cause high variation between dye lots. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC.