From merola tile
Merola Tile Hudson Tangier Cobalt Blue 12 in. x 12 in. Porcelain Mosaic Tile (10.96 sq. ft. / Case), Cobalt Blue / High Sheen
Advertisement
The Merola Tile Hudson Tangier Cobalt Blue 12 in. x 12 in. Porcelain Mosaic Tile features our popular lantern design with a modern update. These tiles feature an eye-drop effect reactive glaze, creating a luxurious blue center with white edges in a clean, vintage color scheme. Impervious, frost-resistant and easy to clean, this tile is a perfect choice on its own, coordinated with other colors in our Hudson series or cut into strips for accent applications. Color: Cobalt Blue / High Sheen.