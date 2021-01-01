From unique loom
Unique Loom Hudson Sabrina Soto Outdoor 2 x 8 Gray Outdoor Geometric French Country Runner | 3146282
Advertisement
Fire up the grill and light the tiki torches! Leading rug manufacturer Unique Loom and Sabrina Soto, star of ‘‘Trading Spaces’ and ‘While You Were Out’ come together to create a soft, muted Outdoor Collection with creative patterns in over 20 styles. These rugs feature a textured, high/low looped pile that offers added comfort and versatility for both indoor and outdoor use, which makes creating an oasis that much easier! Unique Loom Hudson Sabrina Soto Outdoor 2 x 8 Gray Outdoor Geometric French Country Runner | 3146282