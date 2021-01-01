From safavieh
Safavieh Hudson Sabine Shag 4 x 6 Ivory/Slate Blue Indoor Trellis Area Rug | SGH283T-4
The easy-care shags in the Hudson Collection are made using high-quality synthetic yarns and styled with an array of decor-smart motifs. The thick, lush pile of Hudson shag rugs is soft underfoot while also adding a sense of balance and dimension to room decor. An ideal choice for contemporary, country, or rustic styled home interiors or any spacious living areas. Safavieh Hudson Sabine Shag 4 x 6 Ivory/Slate Blue Indoor Trellis Area Rug | SGH283T-4