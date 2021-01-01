Hudson 2" x 3" Porcelain Grid Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile

Our porcelain floor and wall mosaic tile instantly elevate spaces through a refreshing dose of geometric design. Featuring a reactive glaze with an eye-drop effect, these diamond-shaped tiles have soothing hues of light blue with an indigo undertone that blends to taupe around the edges. This floor and wall mosaic creates a uniquely sporadic design through a pleasing mixture of cool-toned tints with additional dimension added by the smooth, high-gloss finish. Its impervious and frost resistant features make this porcelain mosaic tile an ideal choice for both commercial and residential indoor and outdoor floor and wall installations including, kitchens, backsplashes, bathrooms, showers, entryways, fireplace facades and patios. Please note, the unique reactive glazing technique creates a stunning one of a kind effect and may cause high variation between dye lots. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde, and PVC. Color: Grey Eye