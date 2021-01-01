From safavieh

Safavieh Hudson Madison Shag 6 x 9 Ivory/Gray Indoor Trellis Area Rug in Off-White | SGH329A-6

$178.58
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

The easy-care shags in the Hudson Collection are made using high-quality synthetic yarns and styled with an array of decor-smart motifs. The thick, lush pile of Hudson shag rugs is soft underfoot while also adding a sense of balance and dimension to room decor. An ideal choice for contemporary, country, or rustic styled home interiors or any spacious living areas. Safavieh Hudson Madison Shag 6 x 9 Ivory/Gray Indoor Trellis Area Rug in Off-White | SGH329A-6

