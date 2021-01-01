From greenpan

GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Frying Pan with Lid, 11", Black

GreenPan’s Thermolon healthy ceramic nonstick coating is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, so it will never release toxic fumes, even if it’s accidentally overheated Tough, diamond-reinforced nonstick coating is incredibly durable Bakelite handle stays cool with a comfortable grip, and its vintage-inspired wood finish adds a rustic flair to any kitchen Oven safe up to 320°F, some handle discoloration may occur at temperatures above 280°F. Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup Glass lid gives an easy view of the meal in progress Suitable for all stovetops except induction, Manufacturer: GreenPan

