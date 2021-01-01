From ove decors
Ove Decors Hudson 48 Hudson 48" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Undermount Sink White Picket Fence / Cultured Marble Top Bathroom Storage
Ove Decors Hudson 48 Hudson 48" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Undermount Sink Understated contemporary minimalism and premium features make the Hudson 48" wide vanity an easy choice for your bathroom renovation plans. A thick slab forms the straight edged countertop, with a modern undermount rectangular sink and matching 3" high backsplash. Sleek hardware and soft close hinges and glides grace the two single door cabinets with interior adjustable height shelves plus two middle drawers, ideal for keeping your beauty products and styling tools organized.Ove Decors Hudson 48 Features:Countertop with straight edgePre drilled for one faucet (not included)Constructed in solid wood, plywood, and MDFPre assembled for easy installationConcealed soft close hinges and 14" full extension glidesCovered under Ove Decors 1 year limited warranty Single White Picket Fence / Cultured Marble Top