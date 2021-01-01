Hudock Drafting Chair

Home offices, classrooms, labs, libraries – the list goes on of all the places this drafting chair comes in handy. Its casual look works well in residential and professional settings, while the ergonomic design offers a supportive seat to whoever’s sitting on it. A built-in footrest and 360° swivel provide a cozy seating experience, and a pneumatic adjustment raises the seat from a minimum height of 22'' up to 32''. Plus, the caster base plays nice with hardwood and vinyl flooring. Upholstery Color: Blue