hudiemm0B Type-C Card Reader, USB 3.1 Type-C TF Micro Security Digital Card Reader OTG Adapter for Huawei Oppo

? : Can exchange data data with MP3, digital camera, mobile phone and computers. : The micro security digital card/TF card can be read and erased repeatedly without an adapter. : 90 day guarantee, if you aren't love your Product or any questions, please free to contact us, we are ready to help, we will provide a perfect solution. : converters and adapters for travel europe asia usa india ghana uk for hair straightener converter for israel converter for italy converter box for tv and digital converter box for tv and for analog tv hdmi input bundle with hdmi remote rca with antenna and antenna 2020 voltage converter for european outlets for hair dryer and flat iron to usa outlets for hair dryer type travel 110 to 220 travel adapter? : adapter for european outlets to american usb type g for hair dryer high power france type f ireland italy power adapter europe to usa under 10 converter 220 to 110 adapters for europe 3 pk european plugs outlets electrical electric and uk to us maxc