Top Knobs HUD8 Hudson Bath 24 Inch Single Towel Bar Tuscan Bronze Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch

Top Knobs HUD8 Hudson Bath 24 Inch Single Towel Bar Hudson Bath Collection 24" Single Towel BarDress up your bathroom décor with the Hudson Collection 24" single towel bar. Available in four traditional and classic finishes, this towel bar will boast a luxurious look to your bath accentsThe Hudson Collection from Top Knobs carries the Tuscan Bronze, Polished Nickel, Polished Chrome, and Brushed Satin Nickel finishes to better accent your classic style of bathroom décor. This collection also features a broad range of kitchen cabinet hardware as well as beautiful bath accents for a unified look throughout your home.Features:Each Finish is Richly and Beautifully Crafted for a Difference You Can Clearly SeeEvery Edge, Corner, and Detail is Individually Inspected and PolishedPieces are Solid, Not HollowCompletely Sealed Finish Won't Show WearHardware Will Last for Years and is Backed by a Lifetime Warranty for the Original PurchaserCoordinates Well with Both the Hudson Collection and Hudson Bath CollectionSpecifications:26-1/4" Long with a 3-3/4" Projection2-1/4" Diameter Hudson Backplate24" Center to Center5/8" Bar Stock DiameterIt’s all in the details – the right decorative hardware just makes the look. More than an accessory, the hardware is the jewel that draws the eye, accentuates the style and adds elegance to the space it graces. But true beauty goes beyond initial good looks. It’s in the style, the depth of the finish and in the weighty feel of the piece in your hand. Top Knobs provides you with the very best of cabinet hardware and bathroom accessories that are perfect for any style. 24 Inch Tuscan Bronze