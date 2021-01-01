From three posts
Hubbardston 62" Square Arm Loveseat
Showcasing a clean-lined yet traditional design, this chic loveseat anchors any room in classic style. Founded atop a solid and manufactured wood frame, it features foam-filled seats with sinuous springs, and is upholstered in a brown faux leather that's sure to blend in with any color palette you pick. Pair it with a few patterned pillows to complete a traditional look, or drape a few throws on top for a layered aesthetic and cozy movie night. Measures 32.5'' H x 62'' W x 35'' D.