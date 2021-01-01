Arteriors Hubbard Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 1 light

Smart and sophisticated. Treat your room to a rich light and blend of materials with the Hubbard Wall Sconce from Arteriors. This piece features a backplate so compact you can slot it next to your bed, in-between picture frames, or next to an entryway. The backplate catches your attention with the familiar color and texture of wood. Metal trimmings around it serve as gorgeous, complementing accents. Hanging below in a seductive silhouette, a linen shade pleases with a soft surface. Turn it on and watch as an ambient glow radiates into your rooms with an unforgettable warmth. Color: White. Finish: Antique Brass