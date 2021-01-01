Umbra HUB 62 in. x14.5 in. Modern Rectangular Black Framed Wall Leaning Mirror

This full-length mirror can be mounted on or leaned up against the wall to fit your desired space. Its rubber frame adds a modern touch and acts as a bumper to make this mirror durable and great to place in busy areas of your home. Designed to be slim in size and lightweight, the Hub Leaning Mirror can also be placed in a variety of small or awkward spaces and is easy to move around. With its large and reflective surface, this mirror works to brighten a room, tricking the eye into making the space appear larger. Measures 62" x 14.5" (157 x 37 cm).