Grey Hub 24 Round Wall Mirror With Rubber Frame Modern Decor for Entryways Bathrooms Living Rooms Inch

LARGE, ROUND MIRROR: Hub is a 24-inch diameter mirror, with contemporary rubber frame that looks great in any room DECORATIVE RUBBER FRAME: Hubs innovative rubber frame not only adds to the look of this large wall mirror, but also doubles as a protective bumper; making it ideal for high-traffic areas or for use as a bathroom mirror BOOSTS LIGHT: Hubs large size is ideal for reflecting both natural and artificial light to help brighten any room, day or night MAKES A SMALL ROOM LOOK BIGGER: Adding a large mirror instantly double the light and visual depth in a small room, making the space appear larger 5-YEAR MANUFACTURER: Shop with confidence knowing that all products are backed by a 5-Year Manufacturer