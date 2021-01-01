From ce-link

HUAZHU NVIDIA Jetson Nano Case, Acrylic Case for NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit with Cooling Fan(3.0-5.8V) Shell Enclosure Cooler

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

HUAZHU NVIDIA Jetson Nano Case, Acrylic Case for NVIDIA Jetson Nano.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com