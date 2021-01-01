Huawei Honor 9X Case Honor 9X Pro Case With Clear View Flip Plating Mirror Makeup Glitter Slim Shockproof Full 360 Body Protective Mirror Case For.

Material: Faux Leather, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Flip Color: A] Purple Mirror Pu Compatible Phone Models: Huawei Honor 9X 1:Compatible Model: Huawei Honor 9X / Huawei Honor 9X Pro. 2: Each Phone Case Distribution App (On The Bubble), Download The App To Sleep, Can Not Touch The Flip To Answer The Phone Packaging Protection: Please Note In Order To Protect The Journey From Scratches We Put A Protective Film On It. You Should Tear Off This Protective Film Before Use. The Luxury Elegant Electroplate Plating Mirror Case Clear As A Mirror, Make Your Phone More Shiny And Stylish Perfect Fit And Adds Minimal Bulk To Your Phone, Its Comfortable For You To Catch. The Kickstand Can Let You Enjoy Pleasant Hands-Free Movies/Videos Viewing Experience. Perfectly Made To Prevent Dust, Shock, Scratches And Bumps And Other Damages Mirror Function: The Front Mirror Cover Consists Of A High Quality Pc. Please Note That He Does