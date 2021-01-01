HUANGLING Shower Curtain Gray Wolf 12 Hooks Set Waterproof Polyester Bathroom Decor.A

Main Features: ELEGANT DESIGN: Designed with delicate pattern, advanced HD pattern printing technology, the flower shower curtain image clearly, make your bathroom more fresh and have a new look. PREMIUM MATERIAL: The pattern is made of polyester fabric, has a good waterproof effect, the bathroom mats is comfy, non-toxic and do not fade, skin soft, waterproof and durable. EASY TO INSTALL: We gift 12 hooks free for you. You don't have to worry about how to install it. You can use this nature shower curtain sets to decorate your bathroom, wall, window and any space where you like. WASH ATTENTION: Hand wash or machine wash with cold water, hang to dry, iron at low temperatures, please don't expose to the sun, do not bleach. SpecificationMaterial: Polyester FiberFitted with curtain hooks. Designed to fit bathroomDimensionShower curtain: 180x180cm/70.9x70.9'Pedestal toilet seat mat: 48x45cm18.8x17.7'Bath Mat: 75x45cm/29.5x17.7'Lid: 38x45cm/14.9x 17.