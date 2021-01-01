From first deal
HUANANZHI H61 Motherboard M-ATX For Intel LGA 1155 Support i3 i5 i7 DDR3 1333/1600MHz 16GB SATA2.0 USB2.0 VGA+HDMI
Specifications: ModelHUANANZHIItem TypeH61 MotherboardMainboard TypeM- ATXMain ChipQ65, Q67 and other chips are shipped randomlyGraphics Card Slot1*PCI-E 3.0 16X 1*PCI-E3.0 1XVideo Card InterfaceVGA/DVIPower Supply5 power supplyEthernetFast Ethernet cardCPU TypeLGA1155 (Intel Core 2th/3th I3 I5 and I7)Memory Slot2*DDR3(2 channel)Memory Capacity Peak8Gx2 DDR3Memory Speed1600/1333Memory type supportednon-eccSATA InterfaceSATA2.0x4USB InterfaceUSB2.0x8(including expansion)Audio portALC662 5.1 channelSize210x168mmFeatures:1. Support Intel®® 1155 Processors.2. 2xDDR3 Memory Slot, DDR3 1333/1066MHz.3. 5.1 Sound Track ALC662 Chip.4. 4 layer PCB,5Phases power supply.5. 8x USB 2.0 port(s) (6 at back panel, 2 at mid-board).6. 1 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 (x16 mode) ,1 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x1.7. VGA + DVI + HDMI video interface.8. Hight efficient metal heatsink. Note:1. The platform needs powerful power. Please make sure your power supply is sufficient to support it(at least 500w power supply) .2.