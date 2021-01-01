From nshi
HUACHEN-LS Mechanical Keyboard keycaps Design Sublimation PBT Keycaps Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for Mechanical Keyboards (Color: 118 keycaps 1)
Advertisement
?Solid & Durable The keycaps is not easy to wear and excellent to touch. Simple Installation The keycap with key puller, precise fit design, allows you to easily pull out and replace it. Enhances the RGB effect of the keyboard to create a game atmosphere, and the excellent tap? Made of durable shot PBT material, excellent to touch? The keyboard panel is highlighting the good quality and taste.