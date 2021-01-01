From lenovo
Lenovo HU85 Stereo Gaming Headset Noise Canceling Over Ear Headphones with Mic/LED Light/40mm Driver USB Wired Earphones for Gamer Computer
Wide Application - Great for office, classroom or home use - video/voice chat, gaming, business, entertainment and more. Ergonomic Design - Lightweight design, soft and breathable over-ear pads bring you maximum comfort. Noise Isolating Microphone- Headset integrated omnidirectionalmicrophone can transmits high quality communication with its premium noiseconcealing feature, and pick up sounds with great sensitivity and remove the noise. Surrounding Stereo Sound - Splendid ambient noise isolation and high precision 40mm driver, bringing you vivid sound field, sound clarity, shock feeling sound. Convenient to Use - Long flexible mic design very convenient to adjust angle of the microphone. LED Effect - Glaring LED lights designon the ear cupsto highlight game atmosphere. 3.Specifications Brand Lenovo Model HU85 Color Black Cable Length about 2.1m Wearing Type Over-Ear Speaker Size 40mm Impedance 32O15% Receive Sensitivity 1193dB Frequency Response 20Hz-20kHz SNR 60dB Microphone Type Om