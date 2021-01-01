Riobel HU0 Hudson Double Robe Hook Chrome Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook

Riobel HU0 Hudson Double Robe Hook The comprehensive and versatile Riobel portfolio includes everything needed, down to the last detail, to create an exceptional bath retreat. Robe hooks, towel rings, towel bars, toilet paper holders, soap dishes, drains and other hardware and accessories are the transformative details that are sure to make your shower and bath space both functional and beautifulRiobel HU0 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantySolid zinc construction optimizes durability and long-lasting performanceAll hardware for mounting is includedRiobel HU0 Specifications:Width: 2-3/8" (left to right)Depth: 4-7/8" (front to back)Height: 3-3/8" (top to bottom)Hanging Capacity: 2 Chrome