From wac lighting
WAC Lighting HTK-F4-404 1 Light Down Lighting Mini Track Pendant for H Series Track Systems from the Felis Collection Brushed Nickel / Black Track
Advertisement
WAC Lighting HTK-F4-404 1 Light Down Lighting Mini Track Pendant for H Series Track Systems from the Felis Collection WAC Lighting HTK-F4-404 Contemporary / Modern 1 Light Down Lighting Mini Track Pendant for H Series Track Systems from the Felis CollectionA charming beehive design, Felis marries energy efficient technology with modern aesthetics for today's homeowner.Features:Includes a 96" braided wire that can be shortenedSpecifications:Utilizes (1) 100W Incandescent Bulb (Not Included)Shade Height: 6.5"Shade Width: 11.5" Pendants Brushed Nickel / Black