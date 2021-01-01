From wac lighting
WAC Lighting HT8 96" Track for H-Track Systems White Track Lighting Tracks Track
Advertisement
WAC Lighting HT8 96" Track for H-Track Systems FeaturesField cuttable and easily installed on a variety of surfacesCan be surface mounted or suspended from a ceiling lending itself to multiple spacesIncludes (2) endcaps and mounting hardwareCompatible with H-Track systems from WAC Lighting and other leading lighting manufacturersDie cast aluminum constructionCan be field-cut to desired lengthUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 11/16"Length: 96"Width: 1-3/8"Product Weight: 4.13 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-TrackVoltage Type: Line Voltage Track White