Hsurbtra Mouse Pad, Premium-Textured Small Round Mousepad 8.7 x 8.7 Inch Green, Stitched Edge Anti-Slip Waterproof Rubber Mouse Mat, Pretty Cute.

?Small and Perfect Size? Special round shape design, measures 8.7 x 8.7 inch, this small mouse pad helps save desk space but still has a plenty of space for mouse movement. Perfect for both work and game. 3mm thickness offer a soft touch. Lightweight and portable, perfect for office, home, business trip and on the go. Ultra-smooth Surface?The surface made of denser lycra cloth with of 230°F and high pressure treatment. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. Optimized for mouse sensor, designed for maximum control and precision. Available for all types of mouse, laser & Optical. Non-slip Rubber Base? Dense shading and anti-slip natural rubber pad base enhances the friction, can firmly grip the desktop. Fits all type of surface incuding wood, glass, marble, metal and more. Soft and will not move often when use the cute mousepad, offers a more pleasant experience while working or gaming. Durable Stitched Edges?Everyone knows low quality rubber is