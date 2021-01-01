Hansgrohe HSS-C-T02 C Thermostatic Shower System with Shower Head Handshower Slide Bar and Volume Control - Includes Rough-In Valve Chrome Showers

Hansgrohe HSS-C-T02 C Thermostatic Shower System with Shower Head, Handshower, Slide Bar, and Volume Control - Includes Rough-In Valve All included components are covered by Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warranty Valve Trim Features & Specifications: Top handle controls volume of water and diverter function for 2 outlets; bottom handle controls temperature of water Thermostatic valve cartridge with 100° safety stop - push button to override Escutcheon (Trim Plate) Diameter: 6-3/4" Projection (From Wall): 2-5/8" Hansgrohe's iBox rough-in valve is included - no need to purchase separate valve Product Technologies / Benefits: iBox Universal Valve: Do you have a small bathroom, cramped shower, or maybe just don't want a protruding faucet in your shower? If so the iBox Universal rough in valve was made for your benefit. This innovative choice will allow your exposed installation to disappear, thus creating more space and a more comfortable showering experience. It also gives you a wide array of options for what kind of shower to install; you can install the iBox Universal now and decide what shower system you want to install later, it's that flexible. Advantages of the iBox Universal Valve 180° Rotational Symmetry Trim Includes Function Block Water-Tight Seals All Around Built-In Service Stops Simplified Pipe Flushing Reduced Noise Transfer Shower Head Features & Specifications: Multi-function shower head with Full, Pulsating Massage, and Intense Turbo spray patterns Shower Head Diameter: 5-1/4" Shower Head Height: 3" Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM Shower Arm Reach: 5-1/4" Handshower / Slide Bar Features & Specifications: Includes handshower, slide bar, hose, and wall supply Multi-function handshower - featuring RainAir, BalanceAir, and WhirlAir spray patterns Slide bar is constructed of brass Features a locking handshower holder with angle adjustment Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM Handshower Height: 9-15/16" Hose Length: 63" Center-to-Center: 24-5/8" (distance between installation points on the slide bar) Overall Slide Bar Length: 26-1/4" Slide Bar Projection: 2-1/2" Thermostatic Chrome