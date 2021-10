Hartco HSAS30 American Scrape Hardwood - 3-1/4" Wide Solid Hardwood Flooring - Handscraped Hickory Appearance- Sold by Carton (22 SF/Carton) Candy

Hartco HSAS30 American Scrape Hardwood - 3-1/4" Wide Solid Hardwood Flooring - Handscraped Hickory Appearance- Sold by Carton (22 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)FeaturesMade from solid hickoryComes with a handscraped surface with a medium gloss finishMade in AmericaCovered under a 10 year limited commercial and 50 year limited residential warrantyInstallationUses tongue and groove locking with nail down or staple down installationThis flooring can be installed above grade (upstairs) or on grade (ground level) An underlayment is required for installationSpecificationsWidth: 3-1/4"Length: VaryingThickness: 3/4"Edge Type: ScrapedSquare Foot Per Carton: 22 sq. ft. Solid Candy Apple