Quoizel HS8602 Hollister 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Quoizel HS8602 Hollister 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredSteel construction will ensure reliable performance for years to comeComes with glass shades(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for damp locationsFully covered under Quoizel's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-3/4"Width: 14"Extension: 7-1/2"Product Weight: 4.5 lbsCord Length: 1/2"Shade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 5"Shade Depth: 5"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 6-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Chrome