HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset Discord Certified Memory Foam Earcups Works with PC Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Xbox One PS5 PS4 Nintendo Switch and.

Best Quality Guranteed. A pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver excellent sound quality with wide range and reliable accuracy. A fully detachable unidirectional microphone is optimized for voice quality while reducing ambient noise, so that you're heard loud and clear. Plush memory foam with adjustable earcups, combined with lightweight construction, provide the comfort you need for hours of game play. On-ear volume and mute controls let you adjust on-the-fly without pulling you away from the game. Discord-certified for crystal-clear communication and outstanding sound. Multi-platform compatible with PC, Xbox one, PS4, Nintendo switch and mobile devices. Pc and laptop compatibility may require a 4-pole y-splitter (not included)