From 4better

HS-MANWEI WiFi Adapter 1200Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Dongle 2.4Ghz + 5Ghz Computer AC Network Card USB 3.0 Antenna 802.11Ac/B/G/N

$79.66
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

HS-MANWEI WiFi Adapter 1200Mbps Dual Band Wi-Fi Dongle 2.4Ghz +.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com