Hardware Resources HRB01 3-3/8 Inch Projection Hand Rail Bracket Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze Structural Hardware Hand Rail Brackets Balusters
Hardware Resources HRB01 3-3/8 Inch Projection Hand Rail Bracket Features:Beautifully finished to enhance your home's decorSolid metal construction for better durability and a premium feelIncludes all necessary Mounting hardware for easy installationAll Hardware Resources hardware includes a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Length: 1-7/16"Width: 2-1/2"Projection: 3-3/8"Material: ZincScrews Included: YesQuantity: 1Quantity: 1 Balusters Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze