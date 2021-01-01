WAC Lighting HR-D425 4" Low Voltage Recessed Light Adjustable Trim White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

WAC Lighting HR-D425 4" Low Voltage Recessed Light Adjustable Trim This recessed trim is suitable for damp locations like the bathroom. You will need to purchase the housing separately - simply add trim to cart and we will provide you with the best options. Features: Die cast aluminum constructionCenter lamp holder allows lamp to be tilted up to 80 degrees from verticalCenter lamp holder spins 360 degrees for easy change of directionIncludes clear glass lens (other colors available)Handles surfaces up to 3/4" thick5 year WAC product warrantySpecifications: Height: 2-1/2"Diameter: 5-1/8"Trim Size: 4"Bulb Base: Bi-PinBulb Type: MR16 (Halogen or LED compatible)Bulb Included: NoUL Rating: Damp LocationsCompliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. White