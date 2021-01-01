From wac lighting
WAC Lighting HR-D412LED WAC 5" Adjustable Reflector Recessed Trim White / Clear Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Advertisement
WAC Lighting HR-D412LED WAC 5" Adjustable Reflector Recessed Trim Engineered for high performance in a compact fixture, 4 inch Low Voltage Recessed Downlights are styled with form and function.Features35 degree adjustment from vertical recessed downlightIncludes retention clips to secure firmly into housingSimple to install, compatible with any WAC HR-8400 low voltage housing or existing 4in recessed retrofitSolid aluminum construction for maximum durability and minimum product weightIncludes (1) bi pin LED bulbSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV)UL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standards2 Year finish and 5 year mechanical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 5"Height: 1/4"Width: 5-1/8"Depth: 5-1/8"Product Weight: 0.42 lbsCutout Size: 4-3/8"Beam Spread: 45°Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 450Bulb Base: Bi PinBulb Shape: MR16Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Voltage: 12 voltsBulb Included: Yes White / Clear