WAC Lighting HR-836 2.5" Low Voltage Recessed Light Baffle Trim Brushed Nickel Recessed Lights Recessed Trims Baffle Trims

WAC Lighting HR-836 2.5" Low Voltage Recessed Light Baffle Trim
WAC Lighting HR-836 2.5" Low Voltage Recessed Light Baffle Trim The HR-836 is a low voltage recessed lighting trim designed for residential and commercial applications. You will need to purchase a recessed housing separately - simply add this trim to your cart and we will provide you with housing options.Product Features:Shallow baffle design5 year WAC product warrantyIncludes clear glass lensIncludes three heavy retention clipsProduct Specifications:Aperture: 2.625"Recessed Depth: .188"Width: 3.563"Standards - UL rated for use in damp locationsUtilizes LED or Halogen 12V MR16 lamps (sold separately, check housing for max. wattage)Construction:Made from durable die-cast aluminumAbrasion resistant powder coat paintMounting:Secured within lamp housing by three heavy retention clipsHandles surfaces up to 3/4" Baffle Trims Brushed Nickel