WAC Lighting HR-3LED-T318PN Tesla PRO 3.5" LED Adjustable Trim with Narrow Beam Spread White / 3000K / 85CRI Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

WAC Lighting HR-3LED-T318PN Tesla PRO 3.5" LED Adjustable Trim with Narrow Beam Spread Tesla PRO series, which combines a high performance integrated LED with a state of the art light engine, is ideal for high-end residential and commercial applications while providing up to 60% higher lumen output over the standard Tesla collectionFeaturesCRI 90 version is California Title 24 compliantLED module is serviceableMulti voltage driver allow for operation at 120 through 277 voltsDesigned for commercial or residential useManufactured from die-cast aluminum with a powder coated finishIntegrated 21.5 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsIncludes a 5 year functional warranty with a 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 3.5"Height: 5-5/8"Width: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 4.8 lbsCutout Size: 4-5/8"Beam Spread: 30°Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1115, 1180, 1225, 1330, 1355, or 990Watts Per Bulb: 21.5 wattsWattage: 21.5 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 White / 3000K / 85CRI