WAC Lighting HR-3LED-R18D-A 3.5 Inch Tesla LED Remodel Housing - Non-IC Airtight Aluminum Recessed Lights Recessed Housings

WAC Lighting HR-3LED-R18D-A 3.5 Inch Tesla LED Remodel Housing - Non-IC, Airtight For use with Tesla and Tesla PRO trimsFeatures:For use with Tesla 3.5" trimsProvided with a push-in wire connector for easy installationHousing does not accommodate adjustmentsCovered under a 5 year WAC Lighting warrantySpecifications:Non-IC-Rated - this housing must have a 3" clearance from any insulation when being installedStandards - UL and cUL rated for use in dry locationsConstruction:Housing and junction box are 20 galvanized steel that is painted blackJunction Box:Three knockouts and three Romex style wiring connectors provided for ease of installation.Rated for branch wiringMounting:Two heavy inner retention clips push out onto ceiling or other mounting surface to firmly hold housing in placeAccommodates mounting surface up to 1" thickDimensions:Height: 6-5/8"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Trim Size: 3-1/2"Cutout Size: 4-5/8"Product Weight: 2.71 lbsElectrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 21.5wNumber of Light Source(s): 1Average Hours: 50000Voltage: 120, 240, 277v Aluminum